New Suit - Contract

Huntington National Bank sued Quality Aircraft Tooling Inc., Ivan Kahn and Rhonda Kahn on Friday in Minnesota District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, seeks to recover more than $100,000 that the defendants allegedly owe the plaintiff from defaulting on an installment payment agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02044, Huntington National Bank v. Quality Aircraft Tooling, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 07, 2023, 4:15 PM

Huntington National Bank

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Ivan Kahn

Quality Aircraft Tooling, Inc.

Rhonda Kahn

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract