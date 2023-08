New Suit - Contract

Huntington National Bank sued Pure LLC and Sergio Sanchez Thursday in Minnesota District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendants of failing to make payments pursuant to an installment payment agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02287, Huntington National Bank v. Pure, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Huntington National Bank

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Pure, LLC

Sergio Sanchez

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract