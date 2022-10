New Suit - Contract

Huntington Bancshares sued M/Y Last Option Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, over a foreclosure of a ship mortgage, was filed by Fowler White Burnett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23300, Huntington National Bank v. M/Y Last Option.

Banking & Financial Services

October 12, 2022, 10:34 AM