New Suit - Contract

Huntington National Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Taft Stettinius & Hollister against Automeister II and Cecil McCants, centers on a debtor purchase of software and equipment. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00441, Huntington National Bank v. Automeister II Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2023, 6:56 PM