New Suit

Huntington Bank sued IYS Ventures, I Mart Stores and other defendants on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court for fraud and breach of contract. The suit, filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister, accuses the defendants of defrauding the plaintiff of over $1.8 million through an unlawful kiting scheme. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01368, Huntington National Bank v. Rizek et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2023, 6:52 PM