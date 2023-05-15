New Suit - Contract

Fisher & Phillips filed a franchise lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Huntington Learning Centers, a franchisor of tutoring businesses. The suit, which targets Dynafolio and Kanin Asvaplungprohm, seeks to recover over $180,000 that the defendants allegedly owe the plaintiff from breaching a franchise agreement by failing to continuously operate a Huntington Learning Center franchise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02607, Huntington Learning Centers, Inc. v. Dynafolio, LLC et al.

Education

May 15, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Huntington Learning Centers, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fisher & Phillips

defendants

Dynafolio, LLC

Kanin Asvaplungprohm

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute