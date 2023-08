News From Law.com

Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bank, the nation's 22nd-largest financial institution, has hired a senior Bank of America attorney as its general counsel. Hingst is succeeding Jana Litsey, who will retire at the end of this year after a 35-year legal career, the last six as Huntington's general counsel. Litsey came to Huntington in 2017 after 20 years at Bank of America.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 5:29 AM

