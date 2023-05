New Suit - Privacy Class Action

BuzzFeed was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of reporting user video viewing habits to third parties TikTok, Google and Facebook in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00900, Hunthausen v. Buzzfeed, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 17, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Drew Hunthausen

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

Buzzfeed, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/