Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Waste Management to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of James E. Nobles on behalf of Howard Hunter. The case is 2:22-cv-07843, Hunter v. USA Waste of California Inc. d/b/a Waste Management.

Business Services

October 27, 2022, 4:59 PM