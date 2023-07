New Suit - Privacy Class Action

The Johns Hopkins University Health System was slapped with a data breach class action Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Office of Courtney Weiner, accuses the defendant of failing to safeguard tens or hundreds of thousands of patients’ sensitive data, resulting in a data breach around May 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01826, Hunter v. The Johns Hopkins University et al.

Education

July 07, 2023, 4:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Pamela Hunter

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Courtney Weiner PLLC

defendants

The Johns Hopkins University

The Johns Hopkins University Health System Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract