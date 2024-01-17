Jeffrey J. Chapman of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Blue Ridge Bankshares and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Dec. 5 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of submitting false financial statements by reporting certain specialty finance loans as nonaccrual, reserved for or charged off in Q1 and Q2 2023 when they allegedly should have been reported in earlier periods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:23-cv-08944, Hunter v. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
January 17, 2024, 1:19 PM