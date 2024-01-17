Who Got The Work

Jeffrey J. Chapman of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Blue Ridge Bankshares and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Dec. 5 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of submitting false financial statements by reporting certain specialty finance loans as nonaccrual, reserved for or charged off in Q1 and Q2 2023 when they allegedly should have been reported in earlier periods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:23-cv-08944, Hunter v. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 17, 2024, 1:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Russell Hunter

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Brian K. Plum

G. William Beale

Judy C. Gavant

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws