New Suit - Contract

King & Spalding filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Hunter Douglas Window Designs LLC. The suit pursues claims against Al Silverberg for allegedly failing to pay $750,000 in accordance with an executed loan agreement and promissory note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-08044, Hunter Douglas Window Designs LLC v. Silverberg.

New York

September 21, 2022, 5:27 AM