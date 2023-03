News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika decided on Friday the defamation and invasion of privacy case involving Hunter Biden's laptop and a computer repair shop owner should go back to Delaware's state Superior Court. Biden is represented in the matter by Dalton & Associates and Winston & Strawn. A computer repair shop owner has sued him, a congressman and Joe Biden's presidential campaign over disclosure of his identity.

March 24, 2023, 4:40 PM

