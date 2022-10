Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Hine and Quattlebaum Grooms Tull & Burrow on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against UPS to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by Sutter & Gillham on behalf of Justin Craig Hunt. The case is 4:22-cv-00973, Hunt v. United Parcel Service.

Transportation & Logistics

October 07, 2022, 8:04 PM