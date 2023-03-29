Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Riley & Jacobson have entered appearances for Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention and Guidepost Solutions LLC in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action, over alleged false statements regarding child molestation and abuse, was filed March 17 in Tennessee Middle District Court by MacGill PC and the Cole Law Group on behalf of Johnny M. Hunt. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-00243, Hunt v. Southern Baptist Convention et al.
Tennessee
March 29, 2023, 1:15 PM