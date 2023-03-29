Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Riley & Jacobson have entered appearances for Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention and Guidepost Solutions LLC in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action, over alleged false statements regarding child molestation and abuse, was filed March 17 in Tennessee Middle District Court by MacGill PC and the Cole Law Group on behalf of Johnny M. Hunt. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-00243, Hunt v. Southern Baptist Convention et al.

Tennessee

March 29, 2023, 1:15 PM

Johnny M. Hunt

Macgill PC

Cole Law Group, Pc.

Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention

Guidepost Solutions LLC

Southern Baptist Convention

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Riley & Jacobson, PLC

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation