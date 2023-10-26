Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Elizabeth K. McCloskey has entered an appearance for Meta Platforms in a pending digital privacy class action. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Wisner Baum; Coffin Law; and Pendley, Baudin & Coffin. The complaint alleges that the co-defendant H&R Block has installed tracking pixels on its website that send consumers' viewing histories to third parties like Meta Platforms, in violation of the state's Invasion of Privacy Act. Co-defendants Google and parent company Alphabet are represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 5:23-cv-04953, Hunt v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
Technology
October 26, 2023, 10:04 AM