Who Got The Work

Foley Hoag partner August T. Horvath has entered an appearance for Greenbrier International Inc., a Dollar Tree subsidiary, in a pending consumer class action over the company's 'Assured' brand lidocaine patches. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sheehan & Associates, takes issue with the defendant's claims that the patches provide maximum strength pain relief for up to eight hours. According to the suit, defendant misleads customers regarding the length of time the patches last and the strength of lidocaine within the product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, is 1:22-cv-04742, Hunt v. Greenbrier International, Inc.