New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Greenbrier International Inc., a Dollar Tree subsidiary, was hit with a consumer class action Saturday in Illinois Northern District Court over its 'Assured' brand lidocaine patches. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, takes issue with the defendant's claims that the patches provide maximum strength pain relief for up to eight hours. According to the suit, defendant misleads customers regarding the length of time the patches last and the strength of lidocaine within the product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04742, Hunt v. Greenbrier International, Inc.