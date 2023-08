Removed To Federal Court

BBC Law on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Brinker International and Chili's to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Falkenbach Law on behalf of Phyllis Hunt. The case is 5:23-cv-03031, Hunt v. Grayling Corporation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 07, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Phyllis Hunt

Plaintiffs

Falkenbach Law, LLC

defendants

Brinker International, Inc.

Grayling Corporation

Quality Dining, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bardsley Benedict & Cholden, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims