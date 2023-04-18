New Suit - Environmental

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed an environmental lawsuit Tuesday in Alabama Northern District Court against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The suit, brought on behalf of Hunt Refining Co., accuses the EPA of failing to perform its non-discretionary duty to act on Hunt’s petition for a small refinery hardship exemption under the Clean Air Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00501, Hunt Refining Company v. Regan.

Government

April 18, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Hunt Refining Company

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Michael S Regan

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws