Morgan & Morgan filed a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Abigail Hunnell and Randall Hunnell. The suit, over an allegedly faulty pressure cooker, names Tristar Products Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00639, Hunnell et al v. Tristar Products, Inc.

August 19, 2022, 10:40 AM