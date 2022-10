Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Taiwan-headquartered Transcend Information Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, claiming racial bias, wrongful termination and wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Hall Law Group on behalf of Tsan Ching Hung. The case is 8:22-cv-01952, Hung v. Transcend Information, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 24, 2022, 7:59 PM