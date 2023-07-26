Hung Jury Means Ga. Man Jailed 10 Years Must Wait Longer for...

News From Law.com

A man who has been jailed in Georgia for 10 years while awaiting trial for a 2013 drive-by shooting that killed two people and injured others will have to keep waiting for a verdict. A Dougherty County jury was dismissed Monday after being unable to reach a verdict in Maurice Jimmerson's long-delayed trial, WANF-TV reported. The hung jury, after a two-week trial, meant that Jimmerson went back to jail in Albany, the city in southwestern Georgia where the shooting happened.

Georgia

July 26, 2023, 1:54 PM

nature of claim: /