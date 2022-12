Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Franklin & Prokopik on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, to Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by Andrews, Bongar, Gormley & Clagett on behalf of a restaurant worker who claims he was injured while assisting with a delivery. The case is 8:22-cv-03364, Humpleby v. Sysco Eastern Maryland, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 29, 2022, 4:22 PM