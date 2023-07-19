Pomerantz LLP filed an ERISA class action against Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc. and other defendants on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint contends that the defendants mismanaged defined contribution plan subscribers’ retirement funds, causing losses of approximately $18 million since 2017. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06214, Humphries v. Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 19, 2023, 4:38 PM