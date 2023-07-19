New Suit - Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed an ERISA class action against Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc. and other defendants on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint contends that the defendants mismanaged defined contribution plan subscribers’ retirement funds, causing losses of approximately $18 million since 2017. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06214, Humphries v. Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 19, 2023, 4:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Humphries

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Jane and/or John Does 1-10

Kitty Antwine

Mitsubishi Chemical America Employees Savings Plan Administrative Committee

Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations