New Suit

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys, acting in his capacity as Statutory Rehabilitator for Senior Health Insurance Co. of Pennsylvania (SHIP), filed a malpractice lawsuit against accounting firm Eide Bailly LLP on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, accuses the defendant of overvaluing SHIP's financial stability, causing SHIP's managers to make risky investment decisions which ultimate forced SHIP into rehabilitation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-03160, Humphreys v. Eide Bailly LLP.

Business Services

December 22, 2022, 7:34 PM