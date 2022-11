Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nixon Peabody on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Cumulus Radio LLC to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney John F. Rossi on behalf of Gerald Humphrey. The case is 4:22-cv-40138, Humphrey v. Cumulus Radio LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 29, 2022, 5:57 PM