Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb Insurance to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, involving storm damage claims, was filed by McClellan, Powers, Ehmling & Rogers on behalf of Kaye Humphrey. The case is 3:22-cv-00678, Humphrey v. Chubb Indemnity Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 1:20 PM