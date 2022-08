New Suit - Employment

Pitney Bowes was slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed pro se by Donald A. Hummons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00102, Hummons v. Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Business Services

August 11, 2022, 6:30 PM