As the latest recipient of the Anti-Defamation League Southeast region's Lifetime Achievement Award, David Nahmias said he wants to shine a light on the work the organization does to stop hate crimes in the United States. "I'm honored to receive this award because the work that ADL does is important and we've seen it in our communities," Nahmias, the former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice and current Jones Day Atlanta office partner, said in an interview.

Georgia

September 07, 2023, 10:17 PM

