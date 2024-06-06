Who Got The Work

Kelly Magnus Purcaro of Greenspoon Marder has entered an appearance for David J. Kovacs in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 2 in New York Southern District Court by Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson on behalf of Jason Humble, an entrepreneur consultant. The suit contends that Kovacs wrongfully told an investor that Humble committed fraud. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret M. Garnett, is 1:24-cv-03404, Humble v. Kovacs.

Business Services

June 06, 2024, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Humble

Plaintiffs

Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson, LLP

defendants

David J Kovacs

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation