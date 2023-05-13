New Suit - Copyright

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Humanmade, a manufacturing training center that focuses on developing minority, underprivileged and immigrant workers. The suit accuses SF Made Inc. and Manufacture: San Jose of misusing the plaintiff's proprietary training program and cutting the plaintiff out of partnerships with cities and aid organizations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02349, Humanmade v. SFMade et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 13, 2023, 12:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Humanmade

Plaintiffs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

defendants

Manufacture : San Jose

SFMade

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims