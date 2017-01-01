New Suit

Humana filed a civil RICO lawsuit against United Therapeutics on Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The suit arises from United's donations to the Caring Voice Coalition and other charities which offer assistance to Medicare members. According to the complaint, United's donations acted as 'kickbacks' to offset Medicare patients' costs and keep drug prices high, harming insurers like Humana. The Justice Department brought similar claims against United in 2017, resulting in a $210 million settlement. The complaint was filed by Robins Kaplan and Funk & Bolton. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-03211, Humana Inc. v. United Therapeutics Corp.