Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stites & Harbison on Monday removed a lawsuit against pharmaceutical company Lundbeck Inc. and its subsidiaries to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird and Eimer Stahl LLP on behalf of Humana Inc., contends that the defendants engaged in an illegal kickback scheme to increase the sales and sale price of its branded hyperkinetic movement disorders drug, Xenazine. According to the suit, after Lundbeck received rights to market the drug in the U.S., it increased the price by 300 percent in efforts to gain major returns on its investment. The case is 3:23-cv-00348, Humana Inc. v. Lundbeck, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 11, 2023, 5:23 AM

Humana Inc.

Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP

Sarah H. Catalano

James W. Joseph

Scott C. Solberg

Benjamin E. Waldin

Lundbeck LLC

Lundbeck NA Ltd.

Lundbeck, Inc.

Joshua M. Davis

Suneeta Hazra

Stites & Harbison

Brian M. Williams

Kolya Glick

