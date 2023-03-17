Human Rights Suit Against Chiquita Brands Gets Trial Date | ...

News From Law.com International

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra of the Southern District of Florida ordered Chiquita Brands International to stand trial in January for allegedly financing paramilitary death squads in Colombia. In addition to EarthRights and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, counsel for the plaintiffs include Paul L. Hoffman of Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes and Judith Brown Chomsky, Anthony DiCaprio and Arturo Carrillo. For nearly a decade in the 1990s and early 2000s, EarthRights International says Chiquita made regular payments to the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia totaling more than $1.7 million.

Agriculture

March 17, 2023, 11:23 AM

