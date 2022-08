New Suit

Holland & Hart and the Human Rights Defense Center filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday in Wyoming District Court targeting Park County Detention Center and Sherriff Scott A. Steward. The suit was filed on behalf of an inmate who accuses the defendants of unconstitutionally blocking the delivery of reading material without cause. The case is 1:22-cv-00182, Human Rights Defense Center v. Steward et al.

Government

August 19, 2022, 8:32 PM