New Suit - Patent

Cloudflare, a website infrastructure and security company, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Dinovo Price on behalf of Human Differential Intelligence, pertains to 'CAPTCHA' methods for differentiating humans from computers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01334, Human Differential Intelligence LLC v. Cloudflare Inc.

Cybersecurity

December 20, 2022, 2:02 PM