American National Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in South Dakota District Court. The lawsuit, over weather-related property damage claims, was brought by Fuller, Williamson, Nelsen & Preheim on behalf of Eric Hultgren. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04145, Hultgren v. American National Property and Casualty Company.

October 27, 2022, 3:29 PM