Who Got The Work

Forrest M. 'Teo' Seger of Clark Hill has stepped in to represent Equifax in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed Sept. 22 in Texas Eastern District Court by Halvorsen Klote on behalf of Holly Hulsey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, is 6:23-cv-00477, Hulsey v. Credit Systems International, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 09, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Holly Hulsey

Plaintiffs

Halvorsen Klote

defendants

Equifax Information Services, LLC

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Trans Union, LLC

Cmre Financial Services, Inc.

Credit Systems International, Inc.

Midland Funding, LLC

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

McGlinchey Stafford

Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett Moser

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws