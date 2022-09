Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, pertaining to unpaid invoices for medical services rendered, was filed by Dascal Law on behalf of Heidi Hullinger M.D. The case is 2:22-cv-05594, Hullinger v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.