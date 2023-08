New Suit - Employment Class Action

Goodyear Tire & Rubber was slapped with an employment class action on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit centers on the defendant's use of Kronos payroll and timekeeping software and alleges that a 2021 ransomware attack on Kronos' systems resulted in overtime pay violations. The action is backed by Morgan & Morgan and Parmet PC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01534, Hull v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Automotive

August 03, 2023, 5:17 AM

