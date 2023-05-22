Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Clean Fuels Alliance America and Renewable Energy Group to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Munro Law Office, arises from a proposed effort to develop a biodiesel additive jointly with plaintiff Hull Partners. The suit accuses the defendants of misappropriating disclosed proprietary information in order to benefit their own research. The case is 4:23-cv-00172, Hull Partners, LLC v. Clean Fuels Alliance America.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 22, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Hull Partners, LLC

Plaintiffs

Munro Law Office P.C.

defendants

Clean Fuels Alliance America

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract