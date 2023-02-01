New Suit - Product Liability

Johnson Controls Inc. and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court for marine product liability claims. The lawsuit, for fire damage claims arising from the failure of a winter furnace, was brought by Gallagher Sharp LLP on behalf of Hull & Machinery Underwriters, as subrogee of the M/V Roger Blough. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00128, Hull & Machinery Underwriters of the M/V Roger Blough v. Powrmatic, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 01, 2023, 6:53 AM