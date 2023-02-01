Johnson Controls Inc. and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court for marine product liability claims. The lawsuit, for fire damage claims arising from the failure of a winter furnace, was brought by Gallagher Sharp LLP on behalf of Hull & Machinery Underwriters, as subrogee of the M/V Roger Blough. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00128, Hull & Machinery Underwriters of the M/V Roger Blough v. Powrmatic, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
February 01, 2023, 6:53 AM