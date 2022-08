Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a lawsuit against Ag Processing Inc. to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged disability- and race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Holman Schiavone and the Tourigny Law Firm on behalf of Dustin Huitt-Johnson. The case is 5:22-cv-06092, Huitt-Johnson v. Ag Processing Inc a cooperative.

Agriculture

August 15, 2022, 7:48 PM