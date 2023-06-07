Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a lawsuit against the City of Seattle Wednesday in Washington Western District Court in connection with the 'autonomous zone' created in the Capitol Hill area three summers ago by people protesting the murder of George Floyd. The suit was brought on behalf of Hugo Properties, which accuses city police of abandoning the area, which facilitated extensive damage to property and unchecked criminal activity. The case is 2:23-cv-00858, Hugo Properties LLC v. City of Seattle.
June 07, 2023, 8:55 PM