New Suit

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a lawsuit against the City of Seattle Wednesday in Washington Western District Court in connection with the 'autonomous zone' created in the Capitol Hill area three summers ago by people protesting the murder of George Floyd. The suit was brought on behalf of Hugo Properties, which accuses city police of abandoning the area, which facilitated extensive damage to property and unchecked criminal activity. The case is 2:23-cv-00858, Hugo Properties LLC v. City of Seattle.

Government

June 07, 2023, 8:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Hugo Properties LLC

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

City of Seattle

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation