New Suit - Class Action

Healthline Media Inc., a digital health and wellness media platform, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court in connection with the use of a Facebook tracking pixel on the company's website. The action, brought by Girard Sharp, accuses Healthline of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing visitors' personally identifiable information and viewing history to Facebook without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05059, Hughley et al v. Healthline Media, Inc.