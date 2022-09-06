New Suit - Class Action

Girard Sharp filed a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court against Healthline Media Inc. in connection with the website's use of a Meta Platforms tracking pixel. The suit accuses Healthline of violating the federal Video Privacy Protection Act by disclosing the identities and personal viewing information of website visitors to Meta without consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05059, Hughley et al v. Healthline Media, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 06, 2022, 7:41 PM