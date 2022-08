Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cox PLLC on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Aldi Inc. to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Urbach Law Firm on behalf of Teresa Hughey. The case is 5:22-cv-00743, Hughey v. Aldi Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 25, 2022, 3:36 PM