Who Got The Work

Donald J. Munro of Jones Day has entered an appearance for United Airlines in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The action was filed Dec. 19 in California Northern District Court by Lebe Law on behalf of flight crew personnel who were allegedly denied mandatory rest breaks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:22-cv-08967, Hughes v. United Airlines Inc.