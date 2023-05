Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Geico, Uber and Progressive to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Laborde Earles Law Firm on behalf of Sharon Hughes. The case is 2:23-cv-01775, Hughes v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 26, 2023, 4:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Hughes

defendants

GEICO Indemnity Insurance Company

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

United Financial Casualty Company

Briana E Gordon

defendant counsels

Taylor Wellons Politz Duhe

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision